Sydney, December 14: A significant advancement in scientific field played a pivotal role in clearing the name of a mother who was accused of killing her four children and jailed for 20 years in Australia. In 2003, Kathleen Folbigg was incarcerated following her conviction for the deaths of her children, who passed away unexpectedly between 1989 and 1999. An appeals court on Thursday, December 14, quashed all the convictions against her after an inquiry determined that there was "reasonable doubt" regarding her responsibility for the deaths of her children.

Folbigg, who was once labelled as Australia's worst female killer, consistently asserted her innocence throughout the trial period, reported Washington Post. While addressing the media outside the court, she said that she had suffered abuse of all forms during the trial proceedings.

She also said that the prosecutors had "cherry-picked" entries from her diary to convict her. The case against Folbigg rested significantly on circumstantial evidence, particularly her emotional entries in a diary and argument that four deaths within the same family was unlikely to have happened by mere chance.

Folbigg was found guilty of murdering three of her children, Patrick, Sarah, and Laura, along with the manslaughter of her son Caleb. All the children were between 19 days and 18 months of age. However, the recent scientific breakthroughs have altered the case.

Recent advancements in science revealed uncommon genetic mutations and congenital defects that explained the sudden deaths of the children. After several pleas from numerous scientists, including two Nobel laureates who argued there was evidence of natural cause of death, Folbigg was pardoned and released from prison in June.

