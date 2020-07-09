Australia, July 9: Australia has suspended its extradition agreement with Hong Kong, informed Prime Minister Scott Morrison. He further informed that Australia would extend the visas of some Hong Kong citizens in response to China's crackdown on personal freedoms and dissent.

Temporary work visa holders and student visa holders currently in Australia will have their visas extended, allowing them to stay in Australia for five years. After this period, they will have the opportunity to apply for permanent residency. China Opens New Office For Security Agents to Operate in Hong Kong, A Week After Passing Controversial National Security Law in City.

Australia Suspends Extradition Agreement With Hong Kong:

#BREAKING Australia suspends extradition agreement with Hong Kong over security law pic.twitter.com/eRqVdcesXq — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 9, 2020

The travel advice for Hong Kong has been upgraded and now warns that Australians "may be at increased risk of detention on vaguely defined national security grounds". Hong Kong has recently introduced new national security laws which criminalise dissent and opposition to Chinese rule.

