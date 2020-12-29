Vienna, December 29: The Austrian government has been officially registered Sikhism as a religion in the country on December 17. A committee of Sikh youth comprising nine members was reportedly constituted by the three gurudwara management committee in Vienna on November 1, 2019 to peruse the registration process of Sikhism in Austria. Sikh Guardsman First Soldier to wear Turban During Trooping the Colour Parade Marking Queen’s Birthday.

According to the reports, following its establishment, the committee prepared a constitution on Sikh religion and their practices including the values of Sikhism, Sikh guru’s, Akal Takht’s rehat maryada -religious code of Sikh living, significance of Sikh religious symbols, and other important aspect of the religion. The Sikh constitution was handed over to the government for review. Museum of Trees Inaugurated by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore for Conservation of Sacred Trees of Sikhism.

“On December 17 we received a letter informing about the registration of Sikhism in Austria and on December 23rd we held a thanksgiving prayer in the gurdwara,” Jatinder Singh Bajwa, Secretary Gurdwara Guru Nanak Dev Ji Parkash, Vienna said while speaking to Times of India.

