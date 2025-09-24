Bali, September 24: A woman was deported to the US on September 18, after hosting a sexual wellness retreat at a rented villa in Bali’s popular Seminyak area. The US citizen, identified only by the initials JRG, reportedly conducted commercial activities while on a tourist visa, violating Indonesian immigration laws. Local residents alerted authorities after noticing unusual activity at the villa, prompting an investigation. JRG was arrested at Ngurah Rai Airport while attempting to leave the island and was subsequently deported to the United States.

As reported by The Star, Ngurah Rai Immigration Office head Winarko stated that JRG had arrived in Bali on September 4 using a Visa on Arrival meant strictly for tourism purposes. The retreat, called the “Intimacy Mastery Retreat,” ran from September 4 to 8, offering private classes on emotional closeness and sexual practices. Each participant reportedly paid at least US$7,000, with attendees coming from various countries. Hosting commercial events on a tourist visa is strictly prohibited, leading to her immediate arrest. Volcano Erupts in Indonesia Video: Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Spews Ash 11 Kilometres High Into Sky After Eruption.

Authorities emphasised that the investigation began after local residents reported “suspicious activities” at the villa. JRG was detained at the airport while preparing to board a flight to Jakarta before being deported to Los Angeles via Taipei. Winarko highlighted that foreign nationals are expected to comply with Indonesian immigration laws and warned that any misuse of visa privileges would be dealt with firmly. Landslide in Indonesia: 16 Dead, 10 Injured As Heavy Rain Triggers Disaster in Pekalongan; Search Operations Underway (Watch Video).

The incident comes amid rising concerns over immigration violations in Bali, including tourists overstaying visas and running unlicensed businesses. In response, the Ministry of Immigration and Correctional Services has formed a special 100-officer task force to patrol popular tourist areas like Seminyak, Canggu, and Nusa Dua. Immigration Minister Agus Andrianto said the initiative aims to deter violations, protect local communities, and uphold stability, following directives from President Prabowo Subianto.

