A devastating landslide in Pekalongan, Central Java, Indonesia, has claimed the lives of at least 16 people, with 10 others injured, following heavy rains on January 21. Reportedly, the landslide, triggered by the relentless downpours, has left authorities in search of three more missing individuals. Rescue operations are underway as emergency teams work tirelessly to locate survivors, with video footage from the site showing the ongoing efforts. The Indonesian Disaster Mitigation Agency has warned that the heavy rain is expected to persist, complicating the search and rescue efforts. Indonesia Floods: At Least 20 Killed As Landslide, Flash Flood Displace Thousands; Videos Show Vehicles Stuck in Flood Waters.

Landslide in Indonesia Kills 16, Injures 10 in Pekalongan

At least sixteen people have died, and ten others were injured in a landslide in Pekalongan, Central Java, Indonesia, according to an official from the country’s disaster mitigation agency on Tuesday.pic.twitter.com/7rZWwITEFc — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) January 21, 2025

