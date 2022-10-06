Dhaka, October 6: Six people were killed and 35 others injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Tangail city in Bangladesh on Thursday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet, Xinhua news agency reported quoting local newspaper Daily Sun. Pakistan Road Accident: 10 Killed, 13 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision on Indus Highway in Sindh Province (Watch Video).

Dhaka-Tangail Highway Accident:

The bus hit the car at the Bangabandhu Bridge intersection area at around 12:30 p.m. (0630 GMT), leaving six dead on the spot and 35 others injured, Bangabandhu Bridge's safety in-charge Rafiqul Islam told the Daily Sun.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2022 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).