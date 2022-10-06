Islamabad, October 6: At least 10 people were killed and 13 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck on Indus Highway near Pakistan's Sindh province on Thursday. Pakistan on High Alert: Pak Government Issues Nationwide Alert Amid Heightened Risk of Terror Attacks by TTP.

The incident occurred when the bus was procceding towards Punjab province from Karachi, Geo News reported quoting police. The deceased included drivers of the bus and truck, two women and as many children.

Indus Highway Accident Between Truck And Coach:

The deceased and injured were shifted to a Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro.

