New Delhi, July 31: Hours after the objections raised by Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong over Australian HC to India Barry O’Farrell's remarks on the South China Sea, Farrell on Friday reminded his Chinese counterpart to follow the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award. The Australian HC also reminded Weidong that 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award generally refrain from actions that unilaterally alter the status quo.

Reacting to Weidong's objections on his remarks for disregarding facts, Barry O’Farrell took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you @China_Amb_India . I would hope then you follow the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award which is final and binding under international law, and also generally refrains from actions that unilaterally alter the status quo." China's Activities in South China Sea Likely to Dominate Australia-US Talks.

Here's the reply by Barry O’Farrell:

Thank you @China_Amb_India. I would hope then you follow the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award which is final and binding under international law, and also generally refrain from actions that unilaterally alter the status quo. https://t.co/1w2nrcrxhr — Barry O’Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) July 31, 2020

Earlier in the day, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong expressed his discontent on Barry O’Farrell's remarks and had said, "Noted remarks by Australian HC to India on #SouthChinaSea disregarding facts. #China's territorial sovereignty & maritime rights&interests are in conformity w/ int'l law incl UNCLOS. It's clear who safeguard peace&stability & who destablize&provoke escalation in the region."

Weidong's reply comes a day after Barry O’Farrell stated that Australia is deeply concerned about the destabilising actions in the South China Sea and also, lodged a note with the UN Secretary-General last week refusing China's unlawful maritime. Farrell had also stated that Australia rejects China's claims to historic rights and internal waters in relation to South China Sea.

