Toronto, April 9: A 21-year-old Indian student was shot dead at the entrance of a subway station in Toronto.

Kartik Vasudev was shot several times at about 5 p.m. on Thursday at the entrance to the Sherbourne subway station, which is not far from the Indian Consulate in Toronto.

According to Toronto Police, its officers responded to a radio call at Sherbourne TTC Subway station for a shooting.

The victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was initially attended to by an off-duty paramedic. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are looking for a black male who was seen walking with a handgun from the crime scene.

The motive of the attack is not known.

Vasudev, who was a student of marketing management program at Seneca College, had arrived in Canada in January.

Expressing shock at the killing, the Indian Consulate tweeted on Friday: "We are shocked & distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday. We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains."

In a statement, Seneca College said, "The Seneca community is saddened to hear of the tragic death of Kartik Vasudev, a first-semester Marketing Management student. Our thoughts are with Mr. Vasudev's family, friends and classmates. Counselling support is being made available to students and employees."

