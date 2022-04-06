In a shocking incident, a kabaddi player was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday, April 5. The deceased has been identified as Dharminder Singh. "A case has been registered in the matter, an investigation is underway," SP City Patiala Harpal Singh said.

Check tweet:

