China has begun its largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan after tensions due to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit. Chinese military helicopters fly past Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest points to Taiwan, in Fujian province. China has begun massive military drills off Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island. Taiwan's defence ministry said that it is closely watching the drills and that the island was prepared for conflict, but would not seek it. ASEAN ministers have also warned that Taiwan tensions could spark 'open conflicts'. Also Read: Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan: China Announces Military Drills Surrounding Island From August 4 to 7.

VIDEO: Chinese military helicopters fly past Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest points to Taiwan, in Fujian province on Thursday. China has begun massive military drills off Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island pic.twitter.com/7czzPNQbNp — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 4, 2022

