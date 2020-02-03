Coronavirus: China to Open New Hospital, Built in Record Time, For Treating Virus Patients From Today

Coronavirus Outbreak in China (Photo Credits: IANS)

Wuhan, February 3: As the number of infected coronavirus people continues to grow, China will open a new hospital at the epicentre of the outbreak from today. The 1,000-bed Huoshenshan Hospital, built in just eight days, is one of two dedicated facilities being constructed to help tackle the outbreak.

The country is battling to deal with the deadly virus, with more than 17,000 confirmed cases and 361 deaths. A second hospital was being constructed with 1,500 beds. Coronavirus Can Go Undetected in Healthy People Without Symptoms, Says Lancet Study; Case of 10-Year-Old Wuhan Boy Validates Claim.

There have now been more than 150 confirmed cases of the virus outside China. Several countries have barred foreigners arriving from China and have quarantined their own citizens.

The Philippines on Sunday reported the first coronavirus death outside China. According to a Bangkok Post report, the construction of the new hospital was watched by several people in real-time since live streaming of the work started screening last Monday.

On Sunday, the Chinese government said it would pump more than $170billion into the economy as concern grows about the wider impact of coronavirus.