Coronavirus Outbreak: Chinese Citizen Journalist Chen Qiushi Reporting on Deadly Virus in Wuhan Goes Missing Under Mysterious Circumstances

Patients infected with the novel coronavirus are seen at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan (Photo Credits: IANS)

Beijing, February 10: Chinese citizen journalists Chen Qiushi and Fang Bin have been giving details about coronavirus spread in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, for over the past couple of weeks. Now it has learnt that Chen Qiushi has gone missing under mysterious circumstances. There has been no contact with Chen who was previously detained briefly by authorities for his video of corpses in a hospital. He had become a hub for information on social media on the coronavirus outbreak in China, especially in Wuhan. Coronavirus: China Seeking Court Approval to Kill 20,000 2019-nCoV-Infected Patients to Prevent Further Spread? Know Truth Behind Viral News.

Chen's video showing dramatic moments when authorities forcibly entered his house to take him into quarantine sparked hundreds of comments, with people demanding his release. He would record videos from his mobile phone and upload it on several social media platforms. According to Chen's friends, he has been unreachable since 7 pm local time on Thursday, Bloomberg reported. Horrific images and videos have been shared by Wuhan residents. LatestLY couldn't verify the authenticity of images and videos. Coronavirus Turns People Into Zombies? Malaysia's Health Ministry Dispels 'Walking Dead' Rumour.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus in China increased to 908 on Monday, with 40,171 confirmed cases, the country's National Health Commission said. Until midnight, 6,484 severe cases had been recorded while 3,281 people, who had recovered from the illness, had been discharged, Efe news reported citing the Commission as saying. Of the 97 deaths in past 24 hours, 91 were recorded in Hubei province, whose capital is Wuhan.