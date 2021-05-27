Dhaka, May 27: The Bangladeshi government has announced the extension of the closure of educational institutions till June 12 as the country has witnessed a recent increase in the COVID-19 infection rate.

"We've decided to keep schools and other educational institutions closed until June 12," Bangladesh's Education Minister Dipu Moni told journalists on Wednesday.

Previously the closure was extended in phases till May 29, reports Xinhua news agency. Bangladesh Drops ‘Except Israel’ From Travel Terms in New Passports

She said the latest decision was taken considering the safety of students, teachers, institution employees and guardians in the backdrop of the rising infection rate in parts of the country bordering India.

If the situation improves, the government will consider reopening educational institutions earlier, she added.

Online academic activities of all schools and colleges, she said, will continue as usual.

Bangladesh on March 16, 2020, had first announced to close all educational institutions in the country in an effort to halt the spread of the COVID-19.

Since March 2020, the virus has spread to nearly every Bangladeshi district, and the total number of cases has increased to 793,693 with 12,458 deaths.

