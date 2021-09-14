Beijing, September 14: The Chinese province of Fujian is witnessed a new COVID-19 outbreak with at least 75 positive cases being reported so far. Report informs that Lin Moujie, a Chinese national who returned to the country from Singapore on August 4, is being considered as the likely source and starting point of the new outbreak in the province. Notably, during his 28-day quarantine period post returning to China, Moujie has tested a negative for the virus a total of ten times - nice nucleic acid and one serum test.

Moujie reached the Xiamen Airport on August 4 and after undertaking 14-day isolation in Xiamen, provincial capital of Fujian, was transferred to the Xianyou county’s centralised isolation point, reported the Chinese state media according to a report by the Hindustan Times. During which he took nine nucleic acid test and one serum test, and tested negative for coronavirus every time said report. Following the 21-day centralised quarantine, he was under 7-day home health surveillance. COVID-19 Outbreak in Nanjing: Coronavirus Continue to Spread in Chinese City; State Media Says Worst After Wuhan.

Meanwhile amid the new outbreak, the authorities have ordered mass testing of teachers and students for coronavirus to be completed within on week in the province. Report informs according to the health authorities, the outbreak was spreading for 10 days in a school in which children of the first patient were students, before the first cases were detected. COVID-19 in China: Seven Persons Test Coronavirus Positive in Wuhan.

Xinhua news agency reported on Monday “Authorities have traced 841 close contacts of the positive cases and further 1,690 close contacts of the aforesaid close contacts. A total of 1,293 people have been put under medical observation in designated places." In Fujian province at least 75 coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic cases, have been found in Putian, Quanzhou and Xiamen. State broadcaster CCTV on Monday reportedly termed the situation in Putian as ‘serious and complex.’

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).