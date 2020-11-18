Beijing, November 18: China reportedly detected coronavirus on more seafood imported from India. According to a Hindustan Times report, COVID-19 samples were detected on frozen pomfret packets that were imported from India to China. As a result of this, the cold storage areas were sealed and nucleic acid testing for the local staff at the port was done.

This is not the first time that such a thing has been reported, authorities had suspended imports from an Indian company after the virus was found on three cuttlefish packages recently. China Finds Strains of Coronavirus on Packaged Food Imported from Brazil, New Zealand and Argentina.

Experts are of the opinion that this is not unusual for frozen packages to have traces of Sars-CoV-2, it can happen if it is handled by an infected person. The chances of infecting others, however, remains low.

It was also reported a few days back that several cities in China claimed to have found the coronavirus strains on frozen food packages imported from different countries including Brazil, Bolivia, Argentina among others. As a result of which, China increased the testing of frozen foods after repeatedly finding the virus on imported products, triggering disrupting import bans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2020 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).