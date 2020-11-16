Beijing, November 16: Several cities in China claimed to have found the coronavirus strains on frozen food packages imported from different countries including Brazil, Bolivia, Argentina among others, as reported by Reuters. China has increased the testing of frozen foods after repeatedly finding the virus on imported products, triggering disrupting import bans. The World Health Organization, however, had said that the risk of catching COVID-19 from frozen food is low. China Temporarily Suspends Entry of Indians With Valid Visas, Residence Permits.

In Jinan, coronavirus was reportedly found on packaged beef and tripe coming in from Brazil, Bolivia and New Zealand. They were imported by a unit of Guotai International Group and Shanghai Zhongli Development Trade. Municipal Health Commission, Jinan told Reuters that the products entered China through the Shanghai port. More than 7,500 people who may have been exposed tested negative for coronavirus, it added. China Imposes Travel Restrictions as Beijing Reports 21 Fresh Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours.

Two other cities in China reported finding coronavirus on packaged food. In Zhengzhou and Xian coronavirus was found in frozen pork packages imported from Argentina.The samples that tested positive in Zhengzhou came from a 24-tonne batch of frozen pork sent from a storage facility in Qingdao, in Shandong.

