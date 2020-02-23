Donald Trump Taj Mahal Visit: Cows Locked Up, Stray Dogs Pushed Out of Agra, Langurs Deployed to Scare Away Monkeys

Langurs deployed by security agencies on the route of US President Donald Trump's convoy to tackle monkey menace in Agra (Photo Credits: IANS)

Agra, February 23: Although US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will stay in Agra for a few hours on February 24, the local administration is leaving no stone unturned to make their trip hassle-free. Cows, stray dogs and monkeys are a common sight in Agra but the civic administration has taken several measures to keep the animals away from Donald Trump and Melania Trump's route from the airport to the iconic Taj Mahal. Donald Trump, Melania Trump's India Visit: Complete Schedule of US President And First Lady's First Official Trip.

The Agra Municipal Corporation has locked up all cows roaming around the Taj Mahal to gaushalas (cow shelters). Stray dogs have been pushed out of city limits. However, monkeys, who have made the area around the Mughal-era monument their love nest, remain an issue. There are anywhere between 500 to 5,000 monkeys in Agra. To keep simians away from President's Trump's route, about 125 policemen have been stationed on rooftops. Donald Trump, Melania Trump's India Visit: From Gold-Plated Tableware to Silver-Made Key, Grand Preparations Underway to Accord 'Memorable Welcome' to US President And First Lady.

Monkeys often attack locals and tourists near the Taj Mahal. In a bid to scare them away during President Trump and Melania's visit, authorities have also deployed five langurs as part of the security detail on the 10-km VIP route, News18 reported. "Over the years, we have tried everything to get rid of the monkey population around the Taj. A tamed langur was hired to scare them, but that didn't help. Killing them is not an option," a civic official said. Donald Trump India Visit: From H-1B Visa to GSP Status, Congress Seeks Answers From PM Narendra Modi on Five Questions Ahead of US President's Arrival.

"Firing in the air doesn't scare them beyond a point. Our security staff now carries slingshots to scare them off. This time, we are fully prepared to give the Trump family a monkey-free outing. This monkey business in just a hype," he added. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring works being done to beautify areas around the selected routes. He will, however, not accompany President Trump to the Taj Mahal.