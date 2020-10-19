Kolkata, October 19: No visitors will be allowed at Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court said on Monday. Only organisers will be allowed to enter Durga Puja pandals, the Calcutta High Court further ordered. The court also said only 25 big pandals and 15 small ones will be set up in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Durga Puja celebrations will begin on October 21 with Akal Bodhan. Durga Puja Grant to Be Used for Improving Police-Public Bonding, Procuring Mask, Sanitizers, Says Calcutta High Court.

The High Court issued orders while hearing a plea seeking directions to stop the Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The petitioner, advocate Sabyasachi Chatterjee, said that the Ganesh Puja and Muharram celebrations were not allowed in Maharashtra in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising number of cases. Durga Puja 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Join Celebrations in West Bengal Virtually on Sashti.

Last week, the Calcutta High Court issued directions that the money donated by the West Bengal government to the Durga Puja clubs should be used for improving police and public bonding, including women in community policing and procuring mask, sanitizers and face shields. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced a grant of Rs 50,000 to each Durga Puja committee in the state.

Banerjee had also showered doles saying that the CESC and the state electricity board would give 50 per cent waiver on electricity bills to all the puja committees. A petition was filed in the court by CITU leader from Durgapur, Sourav Dutta, challenging the state government's decision.

