Nearly 85 earthquakes reportedly hit various regions in Iceland in just one hour on Friday, November 10. The Icelandic Met Office reports that after beginning on October 25, the seismic activity has lately increased. The Reykjanes Peninsula has been rocked by 22,000 earthquakes overall, according to local media. Seven of the tremors had magnitudes more than 4.0; the biggest, at magnitude 4.8, occurred shortly after midnight on Thursday. Iceland Hit by 40,000 Earthquakes in 20 Days, Residents Witness Rise in Seismic Activity; Nordic Nation Braces for Massive Volcanic Eruption.

Earthquake in Iceland

JUST IN - Iceland hit with 85 earthquakes in just one hour pic.twitter.com/V1nFmJlyAZ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)