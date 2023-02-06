The historical Gaziantep castle was destroyed when a major 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey. The 2200 years old castle was destroyed as a result of the earthquake that killed many. Gaziantep Castle was first built as a watchtower in the Roman period in II-IV centuries A.D. More than 70 people have been killed in the earthquake with many more injured. Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: 360 People Killed After Strong Quake Knocks Down Residential Buildings in Many Parts.

Gaziantep Castle Destroyed:

Gaziantep Castle, which was built more than 2,200 years ago, collapsed during the earthquake pic.twitter.com/i4GjMKMBwU — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 6, 2023

