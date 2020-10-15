London, October 15: Tier 2 coronavirus lockdown has been imposed in London to contain the spread of rising COVID-19 cases. The lockdown will come into effect from Friday midnight. Household mixing will be banned in the United Kingdom's capital city. People will be prohibited from others in homes and other indoor spaces. France to Impose Night Curfew From Saturday to Contain 2nd Wave of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told the London Assembly he expected the UK government to move London into a higher level of restrictions due to the second wave of COVID-19. The UK government agreed with Khan. The decision to impose strict restrictions was announced by UK health minister Helen Whateley. Three-Level COVID-19 Alert: UK PM Boris Johnson Unveils Coronavirus Alert System in England.

Statement of London Mayor Sadiq Khan:

Speaking at London's City Hall, Mayor Sadiq Khan said there was "simply no other option", the BBC reported. "Nobody wants to see more restrictions, but this is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners," Khan said, adding: "We've got a difficult winter ahead." UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm the decision later in the day.

Besides London, Essex is also expected to move to high alert restrictions this weekend. Meanwhile, Greater Manchester and Lancashire could join Liverpool City Region and be placed under Tier 3 - "very high". COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Johnson & Johnson Pauses Vaccine Trial After Volunteer Falls Ill.

A new three-tier COVID-19 alert system set out by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come into force across England as the country struggles to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The alert system comprises three levels: "Medium", "High" and "Very High" with the level being decided according to local infection rates, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Liverpool City Region is placed in the "very high" level which sees venues such as bars and pubs closed unless they can operate as restaurants, while people are also banned from socializing with other households. Currently, most of England is placed in the first tier of the government's three-tier system, which means an alert level of "medium".

