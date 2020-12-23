Paris, December 23: An unidentified man shot dead three police personnel in France on Tuesday night, reported AFP. According to reports, fourth police personnel also sustained injury in the attack. The incident took place in Central France in an isolated hamlet near Saint-Just. France Terror Attack: World Leaders Condemn Attack and Extended Solidarity.

The injured police official has been evacuated to a nearby hospital. The entire area has been cordoned off. The gendarmes were responding to a domestic violence call when they were shot dead by the 48-year-old man, reported Sputnik News. More details are still awaited.

Tweet by AFP:

#BREAKING Three police shot dead, fourth wounded in central France: prosecutors pic.twitter.com/8TqhZJ8VfR — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 23, 2020

In October this year, one woman was beheaded by an attacker with a knife who also killed two other people. mass stabbing took place at Notre-Dame basilica in Nice on October 29.The attacker was arrested.

