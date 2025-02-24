Mumbai, February 24: Indonesia’s Aceh province witnessed a controversial ruling as an Islamic Shariah court sentenced two men to 85 public lashes for engaging in same-sex relations. The duo, aged 24 and 18, were arrested on November 7, 2024, after vigilantes in Banda Aceh forcibly entered their rented room, allegedly catching them naked and embracing.

The judge leading the case declared that the two college students were "legally and convincingly" guilty of same-sex relations, sentencing them to 85 and 80 lashes, respectively. Judge Sakwanah, who uses a single name like many Indonesians, stated that the trial confirmed their involvement in prohibited acts, including kissing and sexual activity. She added that, as Muslims, they were expected to abide by Aceh’s Shariah law. Same-Sex Relationship Decriminalised in Mauritius: Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Targeting LGBT People, Legalises Gay Sex.

Prosecutors initially sought 80 lashes for both men, but the judges handed a stricter punishment to the older man, arguing that he had facilitated the act by providing the location. The lead judge explained that while the maximum sentence of 100 lashes was considered, the panel opted for a lesser penalty, noting the defendants' good academic records, respectful behavior in court, cooperation with authorities, and lack of prior offenses. Top, Bottom or Versatile? Know the Meaning of Sexual Preferences if You Are New to Queer Dating This Pride Month.

Banda Aceh and Islamic Sharia Law

Banda Aceh is the capital of Indonesia’s Aceh province, known for its strict adherence to Islamic Shariah law. It is the only region in Muslim-majority Indonesia permitted to enforce Shariah, a right granted in 2006 as part of a peace deal. The province has a religious police and court system, with public caning as a common punishment for offenses such as gambling, alcohol consumption, and morality violations, including same-sex relations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2025 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).