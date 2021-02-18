Tbilisi, February 18: Georgia Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia resigned on Thursday after controversy erupted over plans to arrest a top opposition leader. Giorgi Gakharia took the decision to resign over the detention of UNM leader Nika Melia. Notably, a court in Georgia on February 17 passed a verdict to place Melia in pre-trial detention. Europe's Court Condemns Russia over 2008 War with Georgia.

“It is inadmissible to enforce a judiciary decision... if that poses a risk to the health and lives of our citizens or creates the possibility of a political escalation in the country,” reported global news agency AFP quoting Gakharia. Vice-Premier Maia Tskitishvili will perform duties of the Prime Minister till the next PM is elected. Georgia Adds 1,006 COVID-19 Cases.

The Georgian PM expressed hope that his decision would contribute to reduced polarisation in the country. He added that polarisation and confrontation could pose a risk to the future of future and economic development of Georgia. Melia will face up to nine years behind bars if found guilty of "organising mass violence" during anti-government protests in 2019. However, he rejected the allegation.

A political crisis erupted in the ex-Soviet Union nation after general elections in October last year. Opposition parties, including UNM questioned the results and even refused to enter Parliament. According to the AFP report, the opposition gathered at the UNM party headquarters in the capital Tbilisi ahead of the trail.

