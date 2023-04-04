Geneva, April 4: A German climber has died after falling some 500 metres (1,640 feet) in the Alps in southern Switzerland, police said on Tuesday. The accident happened near the resort of Zermatt on Sunday, police in Valais canton (state) state in a statement. Indian Climber Narayanan Iyer Dies While Trying to Scale Mt Kanchenjunga in Nepal.

Authorities were alerted on Monday that the 26-year-old man, who lived in Germany, was missing, and rescuers in a helicopter found his body on a glacier. The man had set out alone on Sunday morning to climb the Strahlhorn peak, police said in a statement.

The accident happened on the Adlerpass, a mountain pass below the peak at some 3,900 metres (12,800 feet) above sea level. For reasons that weren't immediately clear, the climber fell about 500 metres down a rock face on one side of the pass.