Washington, July 4: The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 183.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.96 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 183,404,186 and 3,969,635, respectively. Indonesia Records Highest Daily Spike of 27,913 New Cases of COVID-19

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,713,729 and 605,493, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,502,362 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,742,025), France (5,845,622), Russia (5,519,516), Turkey (5,440,368), the UK (4,896,272), Argentina (4,526,473), Colombia (4,324,230), Italy (4,262,511), Spain (3,833,868), Germany (3,738,059) and Iran (3,241,037), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 523,587 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (401,050), Mexico (233,580), Peru (192,687), Russia (134,987), the UK (128,471), Italy (127,637), France (111,314) and Colombia (108,314).

