'Hydroxychloroquine Can Cause Abnormal Heart Rhythms': FDA Warns Against Usage of Trump-Backed Drug Outside Hospital Settings

Hydroxychloroquine (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington, April 24: Weeks after United States President Donald Trump played diplomatic hardball with India to procure a large consignment of the hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets, the country's drug regulatory has raised a red-flag over its usage outside medicinal environment. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) claimed that the drug poses serious threats to those suffering from heart-related issues. US Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 50,000 as House of Representatives Approve $484 Billion Relief Package.

In a statement issued on Friday, the FDA strictly barred the usage of HCQ outside the hospital settings. The anti-malarial medicine is feared to cause "abnormal heart rhythms" and may lead to fatal consequences if medics are not around to stabilise the patient.

"Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine can cause abnormal heart rhythms such as QT interval prolongation and a dangerously rapid heart rate called ventricular tachycardia,” said the note of warning issued by the drug regulator.

"We will continue to investigate risks associated with the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for COVID-19 and communicate publicly when we have more information," the FDA further added. After Dettol, Lysol Issues Statement to Warn Against Donald Trump's 'Inject-Disinfectant' Remedy for Coronavirus.

The HCQ was championed by Trump as the drug which can lead to the cure of the highly contagious novel coronavirus. In his multiple press briefings till the first week of April, the President relied on a research conducted by a French doctor to claim that HCQ combined with azithromycin can be a "game-changer" in the fight against COVID-19.

After the anti-malarial drug apparently yielded not much success in decelerating the daily death toll in the US, the President began reducing his mentions of HCQ at the daily press briefings. Over the past week, Trump did not promote the drug in any of his media interactions.