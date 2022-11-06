Lahore, November 6: PTI chief Imran Khan said that his party would be resuming its march to Islamabad from Tuesday and he will join the protestors from Rawalpindi, media reported.

"We will start the march from Tuesday. I will hold an address daily," Khan said while speaking at the hospital. He added that he would lead the march from Rawalpindi when it arrives in 10-15 days. Imran Khan Will Return to Political Arena in Two to Three Days, Says PTI Leader Hammad Azhar.

Khan called on his supporters to reach Rawalpindi as an announcement of the long march's resumption, saying that the reason the Pakistani nation is treated as beggars is not because of the lack of resources but due to a lack of justice, Geo News reported.

"It is time to realise Haqeeqi Azadi. All of you should come and reach Rawalpindi when I join the party and lead (the march)." Addressing a press conference from the hospital, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that "slave nations cannot rise". Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Video of Young Man Who Risked His Life To Catch Gunman Goes Viral.

"My first point is what will the judicial commission do when the three people I named are the ones who will head the investigation," said Khan. He added that he sought the interior minister, prime minister and a military official's resignation as he wants "transparent investigations because there is an entire pattern".

"First, video surfaces that I'm committing blasphemy, it should be probed in the investigations. The video is then highlighted by a journalist affiliated with a political party. After this, a press conference is held by Maryam Safdar, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif and they say that I committed blasphemy," said the PTI chief, Geo News reported.

The PTI chief said that he was seeking an FIR against the three people he named as he was aware that they wanted to murder him just like Salman Taseer. The former prime minister questioned how did it happen that the gunman's interview was leaked despite PTI having a government in Punjab.

"We ask the police and they say they were under pressure, when we ask the IG, he says it was hacked," said Khan. He also demanded that a judicial commission be formed to probe Arshad Sharif's murder.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2022 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).