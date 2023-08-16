A widespread technical glitch appears to have allowed Bank of Ireland clients who had no money in their accounts to withdraw 1,000 euros ($1,090), according to local reports. The Irish Independent stated that on Tuesday, large crowds of people lined up at ATMs all around the nation in an effort to take advantage of the error. The ability to deposit up to 1,000 euros into a Revolut account, which can be accessed from any ATM, appears to have been available to those with little or no money in their accounts. Meanwhile, customers were advised by the bank that money would be taken out of their accounts if their accounts were overdrawn. Citigroup Mistakenly Pays $900 Million to Revlon Lenders in ‘Clerical Error’, Fighting to Get Money Back.

Bank Error in Ireland

Bank error in Ireland allows people with very low bank balances to withdraw 1,000 euros in cash from ATMs.pic.twitter.com/MbrPg28OFq — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 16, 2023

WATCH: Bank error allows customers who have no money in their account to withdraw 1,000 euros at ATMs across Ireland pic.twitter.com/AqaPt3QQIB — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 15, 2023

Bank of Ireland Warns Customers

We would like to remind customers if transferring/withdrawing funds-including over normal limits-this money will be debited from their account.We are conscious customers may not be able to check balances,but should not withdraw/transfer if they are likely to become overdrawn — Bank of Ireland (@talktoBOI) August 15, 2023

