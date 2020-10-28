New York, October 28: An Indian-origin New York police officer who tackled and disarmed an alleged gun-wielding killer who had just shot his victim inside a shop is being hailed as a hero. Jason Maharaj, who was off duty on Monday evening, "quickly sprang into action," on witnessing the shooting, "tackled the suspect, disarmed him and held him till uniformed officers arrived," the police department said.

"Awfully proud of the work of the police officer. Heroic actions," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea was quoted by CBS New York TV. The man who was shot inside the shop, Mohmediyan Tarwala, 26, was taken to a hospital where he died, NBC New York TV reported quoting police. Indian-Origin Journalist Shirish Date Asks US President Donald Trump ‘Do You Regret Lying’ at Press Conference, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video

Officer Maharaj is the definition of courage & dedication. Off-duty last night, he was in a Queens store where a man shot the clerk, tragically taking his life. Without a second thought — Jason tackled the man, disarmed him, and took him into custody. pic.twitter.com/Cu1grAXYxo — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) October 27, 2020

The alleged assailant identified as Steven Cohen entered the shop and argued with Tarwala and was asked to leave the store and two employees pushed him out, ABC New York TV reported quoting authority.

He returned and shot Tarwala in the stomach and fired at another employee, but he was not hurt. Maharaj then sprang into action disarming Cohen. His commanding officer John Buttacavoli tweeted, "We are very proud to have officers such as Maharaj serving our community."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).