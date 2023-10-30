Gaza, October 30: As Gaza faces shortage of essentials, people were forced to give salty water to their kids, UN children aid agency UNICEF said. The shortage that Gaza was facing has been raised to another level, UNICEF spokesperson Toby Fricker was quoted as saying by BBC. Israel-Hamas War: US Pushed Israel To Restore Communications in Gaza, Says Report

Talking about the aid supplies, Fricker said aid supplies are coming but are minimal. He called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and increasing aid supplies to Gaza. Israel-Hamas War: Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza Suffers 'Significant Damage' Amid Nearby Strikes, Says Report

On Sunday, more than 30 aid trucks entered Gaza, the largest humanitarian aid convoy to the territory since limited deliveries were allowed, the UN said.

