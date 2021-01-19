Washington, January 19: President Donald Trump on Monday announced he would lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for travellers entering the US from Brazil and much of Europe. However, on the same day itself, incoming Biden administration said it would leave the ban intact.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted late Monday that with the pandemic worsening, “this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel,” and that the Biden administration “does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26.”

Joe Biden Administration Says Air Travel Restrictions to Remain From Brazil, UK, Europe

With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) January 19, 2021

The restrictions have barred foreign citizens who have been in Brazil, the UK, Ireland and the 26 European countries making up the Schengen area in the 14 days prior to arriving in the U.S. Travellers from China and Iran would still be restricted from entering the U.S., Trump said.

President Donald Trump will leave the White House this week with the lowest approval rating of his presidency, with just 34 percent of Americans supporting the job he has done, a Gallup poll showed Monday

