Bishkek, October 10: Kyrgyzstan’s former president Almazbek Atambayev was again arrested on Saturday day after he was freed from prison by protesters. Notably, Almazbek Atambayev survived an assassination attempt in Bishkek on Friday. Reportedly his was shot at by unknown assailants. It intensified violence in the Central Asian country. Kyrgyz President Declares State of Emergency Amid Protests.

On Friday, Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that he was ready to resign once a new Cabinet was approved. Jeenbekov also accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and his cabinet. The embattled president of Kyrgyzstan ordered a nearly two-week state of emergency in the capital in a bid to end the political turmoil that has been sparked by a disputed parliamentary election. Kyrgyzstan Elections 2020: Protesters Storm Kyrgyz White House Alleging Vote-Rigging.

Kyrgyzstan has been gripped by unrest sparked by allegations of vote-buying and impropriety in the October 4 election. Pro-government parties won the polls, but opposition parties have refused to accept the results, the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said in a news report.

On Tuesday, thousands of protesters took to the streets, and opposition supporters seized government buildings. There were several protests planned to take place on Friday. Opposition groups have also forced the cabinet to resign, and the election commission to annul the results of the election, but have failed to agree on who would lead a provisional government.

