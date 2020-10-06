Bishkek, October 6: People on Tuesday continued to protest against the official preliminary results of general elections in Kyrgyzstan. Notably, October 4 elections saw the apparent victory of the pro-Russia establishment in the country. Protesters stormed the gates of White House, the Kyrgyz presidential office building. A video also surfaced in which flames of fire could be seen erupting from a part of the building.

According to reports, former President Almazbek Atambayev had also been freed from prison by protesters. Police used tear gas, bullets and water cannon to disperse the protesters. People are alleging vote-rigging in last Sunday's election. A day after the elections, protesters in Ala-Too square were dispersed by the police using stun grenades, but protesters managed to storm the Kyrgyz white House.

Fire in Kyrgyz White House:

Preliminary results of the Sunday election, reported on Monday evening by Kloop, showed that only five parties out of 16 featured on the ballot won seats in the Kyrgyz parliament. The Birimdik party, which is considered pro-government, received over 26 percent of the votes. The party is associated with President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

The Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party, linked to a former top customs official, won over 24 percent of the votes. Three more parties have passed the 7% threshold to gain seats in the parliament. Opposition parties even demanded that the Central Election Commission should hold new elections.

