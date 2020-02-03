London Stabbings: Terror Convict Sudesh Amman, Killed in Police Action, Adds To UK’s Growing List Of Lone Wolf Terror Attacks

Former Terror Convict and London Stabbing Accused Sudesh Amman. (Photo Credits: BBC/Twitter)

London, February 3: Sudesh Amman, the former terror convict who stabbed three people in Streatham on February 2, 2020, and was killed in subsequent police action, adds to the threat of UK’s growing list of lone-wolf terror attacks. He was jailed in December of 2018, for possessing terrorist propaganda, said reports. He was a resident of Harrow in North London. London Terror Attack: British Police Shoot Attacker After 'Terror-Related' Stabbings in Streatham.

He was also convicted for disseminating information that could be used in terror attacks. Amman had served time in jail before being released after completing half of his three-year term. London Terror Attack: Suspect with Hoax Bomb Shot Dead, 3 Injured.

The UK Police have confirmed that they are treating Sunday's stabbing incident in south London as an Islamist terrorist attack. At about 2 pm (GMT), a man stabbed several people in Streatham High Road, south London. The suspected attacker was shot dead by armed officers.

Terror Attacks In The UK: 2017, 2018 & 2019

Ausgust 14, 2018: Salih Khatter Had Smashed A Car Into The Security Barriers Outside The UK Parliament Building

September 15, 2017: 22 Killed, 200 Injured In A Bomb Blast On A Train In London Tube

June 19, 2017: Islamophobic Extremist Darren Osborne Drives A Van Into A Crowd Outside A Mosque In North London

June 3, 2017: Eight Killed In Terror Attack On London Bridget Carried Out By Rachid Redouane, Khuram Butt and Youssef Zaghba

May 22, 2017: Bombing At Ariana Grande’s Concert In Manchester Arena Kills 22

March 22, 2017: Five Killed In An Attack On London’s Westminster Bridge and Palace of Westminster.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that three people had been injured in the "terror-related" incident, with one of them being in a life-threatening condition. "The situation has been contained and officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command are now leading an investigation into the incident. The incident was quickly declared as a terrorist incident and we believe it to be Islamist-related," deputy assistant commissioner in specialist operations, Lucy D'Orsi, said.

She added that the suspect had a "hoax device" strapped to his body. D'Orsi specified that the suspect had stabbed two people, while a third person "received minor injuries believed to have been caused by glass following the discharge of the police firearm". Earlier, the media reported that the assailant appeared to have had Islamist terrorist sympathies, reported ANI.