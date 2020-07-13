Kathmandu, July 13: Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday said that real Ayodhya lies in Nepal and not in India. He also claimed that Lord Ram is a Nepali and not Indian. He alleged that India had set up disputed Ayodhya even though Lord Ram's kingdom would be located in the western part of Birgunj in Nepal. PM Narendra Modi Requested to Visit Ayodhya, Inaugurate Ram Temple Construction, Says President of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

"We have been oppressed a bit culturally. Facts have encroached. We still believe that we gave Sita to Indian Prince Ram. But we gave to the prince from Ayodhya, not India. Ayodhya is a village a little west to Birgunj, not the Ayodhya created now," PM Oli was quoted as saying by Nepali media on the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti.

ANI Tweet:

Real Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India. Lord Ram is Nepali not Indian: Nepali media quotes Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (file pic) pic.twitter.com/k3CcN8jjGV — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

"We are still thinking that we have given 'Sita' to Prince Ram of India," he said. The Prime Minister also argued that how can a prince can come so far to Janakpur for marriage if Ayodhya claim by India was real.

