New Delhi, October 4: After hours global outage, the services of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have resumed. The services were down for almost 10 hours. The social media app, photo and video sharing app, and messing app had crashed n on Monday evening. Several users across the globe were finding it difficult to use these social media platforms. However, the services have now resumed providing a much required relief to the avid users of social media. Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Down: Facebook Apologises to Users After Global Outage.

Notably, the three platforms are owned by Facebook. commenting on the massive outage of its apps, Facebook had tweeted, "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience." Facebook, Instagram And WhatsApp Down: Social Media, Photo Sharing And Instant Messaging Apps Suffer Outage; Users Flood Twitter With Funny Memes And Jokes.

Meanwhile Instagram said, "Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it!" As a much followed custom, the users had took to Twitter and flooded the micro-blogging site with several funny memes and jokes as Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp went down.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2021 04:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).