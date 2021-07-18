Beijing, July 18: China reported its first death due to Monkey B Virus. The Beijing-based vet was also the country’s first human infection case with Monkey B Virus (BV). He died from the virus, reported The Global Times. The 53-year-old male vet worked for an institution researching non-human primates. His family members are reportedly safe from the virus. COVID-19 Origin: Evidence Points to Natural Origin of Coronavirus, Not Chinese Lab-Leak, Say Scientists.

According to the Chinese tabloid, the vet dissected two dead monkeys in March this year, and after a month, he showed symptoms of the virus. He complained of nausea and vomiting. The information in this regard was revealed by China’s CDC Weekly English Platform of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday. West Nile Virus in US: 7 States Detect Mosquitoes Carrying Virus That Can Cause Paralysis in Humans, California Reports 1st Death in 2021; Know About Symptoms & Treatment.

The vet sought treatment for the virus in several hospitals. However, he breathed his last on May 27, 2021. Prior to his case, there was no fatality due to the Monkey B Virus. In April, researchers had collected the veterinarian’s cerebrospinal fluid and found out that he was positive for the virus. Meanwhile, all his family members were tested negative for the Monkey B virus.

Notably, the virus was first detected in 1931. It is an alphaherpesvirus enzootic found in macaque monkeys of the genus Macaca. The Monkey B virus can be spread through direct contact with the infected money or via the exchange of bodily secretions. The fatality rate of the virus is close to 50 percent. Since the identification of the virus in 1932, there have been 50 documented cases of human B virus infection.

