Kathmandu, December 20: In a major development in the political situation in Nepal, Bidya Devi Bhandari, the country's President ratified the proposal of the Cabinet to dissolve the Parliament, the President's Office announced. Upon the recommendation of the council of ministers, Bhandari announced that national polls will be held between April 30 and May 10 next year, says the President's office.

Earlier in the day, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had recommended dissolution of Parliament at an emergency Cabinet meeting on Sunday. Oli's move comes amidst a tussle for power with former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda. The Kathmandu Post quoted Energy Minister Barshaman Pun saying that the Cabinet meeting held today decided to recommend the President to dissolve the Parliament. Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli, Under Mounting Pressure to Step Down, Tells His Ruling Party to 'Be Prepared For Anything'.

Here are the tweets:

#UPDATE | Nepal: Upon the recommendation of the council of ministers, Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari announces that national polls will be held between April 30 and May 10 next year, says the President's office. — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

Oli has been facing pressure from the rival factions of the NCP led by former prime ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Nepal. Earlier this morning, Oli had summoned an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers after a series of meetings with party's top leadership and ministers on Saturday. "Amid rising intra-party rift, an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers decided to recommend to the President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, to dissolve the parliament", a chairing Minister had said.

