Orange, May 12: In a chilling case of exploitation disguised as religious devotion, a self-proclaimed pastor and his wife in New Jersey have been indicted for forcing church members into slave labour and sex under the guise of fulfilling "God’s will." Treva Edwards, 60, and his wife, Christine, 63, manipulated vulnerable individuals at their “Jesus is Lord by the Holy Ghost” church in Orange, where they controlled and coerced victims into performing gruelling work and subjected them to physical and sexual abuse.

According to a report by the New York Post, the couple operated the abusive scheme from 2011 to 2020, targeting individuals grappling with financial and emotional hardship. They convinced churchgoers that Treva Edwards was a prophet who could communicate directly with God, and warned that disobeying him would result in divine punishment. Victims were allegedly forced into unpaid manual labour in and around Orange, New Jersey, under the belief that their service was part of a holy mission. The Edwardses controlled every aspect of their lives, dictating when they could sleep, eat, and even speak, while restricting their contact with the outside world. Princeton Shocker: Former College Soccer Player Matthew Hertgen Kills Brother and Eats His Eye, Sets Cat On Fire Before Calling Cops in New Jersey.

The Department of Justice stated that the couple pocketed money earned from contracts for this labour, all while feeding victims just once a day and denying them basic rights. They preached that servitude was necessary to please God and manipulated followers into believing that outsiders were possessed or evil. Victims were monitored constantly, cut off from non-members, and threatened with reputational ruin, homelessness, or harsher treatment if they attempted to resist. This psychological manipulation was central to the couple’s control strategy, turning religious faith into a tool for domination and abuse. US Shocker: Man Forgets 4-Month-Old Infant in Hot Car While Attending Yeshiva in New Jersey, Arrested After Baby Dies.

The DOJ also detailed that one female victim endured repeated physical and sexual assaults at the hands of Treva Edwards, who reportedly impregnated her and demanded she undergo an abortion. Prosecutors say this pattern of coercion and abuse reflects a calculated system of exploitation disguised as religious leadership. The indictment charges Treva Edwards with sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, in addition to forced labour and conspiracy, while Christine Edwards faces conspiracy charges.

Both were arrested and arraigned last week. If convicted, Treva Edwards could face a maximum sentence of life in prison, while Christine could serve up to 20 years. “These charges reflect our unwavering focus on protecting victims and prosecuting those who commit forced labour and sex trafficking,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K Dhillon. Investigators urge anyone with relevant information about the couple or their organisation to come forward.

