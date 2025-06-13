Islamabad, June 13: Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned Israel's strikes on Iran by calling them "unjustified". Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear programme. The strikes left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead. Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement said that the Israeli military strikes violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Israel-Iran War: Supermarkets Overrun As Panic Buying Sweeps Tel Aviv After IDF Strikes Military and Nuclear Sites in Tehran, Videos Surface.

“Pakistan strongly condemns unjustified and illegitimate aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the FO said. “Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter," it said. Pakistan, which does not recognise Israel, said that it stands in resolute solidarity with the people of Iran and unequivocally denounces "these blatant provocations, which constitute a grave danger and a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond, with serious implications". Israel Attacks Iran’s Nuclear and Missile Sites, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns of ‘Severe Punishment’ As Tehran Retaliates With Drone-Strike (Watch Videos).

It urged the international community and the United Nations to bear the responsibility to "uphold international law, stop this aggression immediately and hold the aggressor accountable for its actions".