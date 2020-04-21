Pakistani Social Worker Faisal Edhi Tests Positive for Coronavirus; PM Imran Khan Among People Who Met Him

Pakistani Social Worker Faisal Edhi and Imran Khan. (Photo Credsits: Twitter|@Faisal_Edhi2)

Islamabad, April 21: The son of a well-known Pakistani philanthropist, who met Prime Minister Imran Khan last week, has been tested positive for the coronavirus.

Faisal Edhi, the son of famous philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, started showing symptoms last week soon after meeting with Prime Minister Khan in Islamabad on April 15, Dawn newspaper reported on Tuesday. Pakistan Removes Names of 4,000 Terrorists from its Watchlist Including Zaka ur-Rehman, One of the Masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks.

Faisal Edhi Tweet:

ایدھی فاونڈیشن کی طرف سے کل میں نے ایک کروڑ روپے کا چیک وزیراعظم کرونا ریلیف فنڈ کے لیے وزیر اعظم کو پیش کیا میری تمام مخیر حضرات سے گزارش ہے کہ مشکل کی اس گھڑی میں وزیر اعظم عمران خان کے ساتھ بھر پور تعاون کریں pic.twitter.com/PPO7ZeNizj — Faisal Edhi (@Faisal_Edhi2) April 16, 2020

"The symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding," his son Saad said.

Soon after, he got tested for COVID-19 and the results were positive," he added.

Saad added that his father was currently in Islamabad and was doing better.

"He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating," he said. Faisal last week met Khan and handed over a Rs 10 million cheque for the premier's coronavirus relief fund.

It was not known so far if Prime Minister Khan would undergo testing.

The Edhi Foundation was founded by the late Abdul Sattar Edhi and is the leading charity organisation.