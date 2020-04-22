PM Narendra Modi Tops Morning Consult’s List of World Leaders in Dealing With COVID-19 Pandemic, Approval Rating of Indian PM Surges From 62 to 68

Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been named as one of the greatest leaders in the world for effectively dealing with COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report by Morning Consult, a market research company in the US, India has been dealing with the coronavirus outbreak efficiently in comparison to other developed and developing countries across the globe. The report reveals that the Prime Minister's approval rating surged from number 62 in January to 68 in April, which is ahead any of the world’s leader. This is the highest approval ratings as of April 14, 2020. The studey is an understanding about the public response to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's rating slumped to -3 in April 2020 from -10 in January 2020. This means, Trump approval rating has gone down in the last three months, probably due to failure in dealing with COVID-19 crisis. The Survey has been done among ten countries and several world leaders have been rated for their decisions in dealing with the global crisis.

Take a Look at the Graph:

Management by World Leaders During COVID-19 Pandemic (Photo Credits: Morning Consult Website)

A close look at the graphical representation by Morning Consult shows a comparison among several world leaders including Australian PM Scott John Morrison, US President Donald Trump, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of Mexico Lopez Obrador. Mexican president received the second-highest net approval over that period which is 36, although it fell 3 notches from 39 in January 2020. PM Narendra Modi World’s Most Followed Leader on Instagram, Beats Donald Trump, Pope Francis.

Approval Ratings of World Leaders Remain Elevated as Outbreak Continue

Ratings of World Leaders Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (Photo Credits: Morning Consult Website)

India is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic efficiently with correct decisions and right measures. The country is currently under lockdown till May 3 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended it on April 14. The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 170,000 people globally, close to two thirds of them in hardest-hit Europe, according to an AFP tally stated.