A woman at Tehran’s Mehrabad airport tore off a cleric’s turban in protest after he publicly berated her for not wearing a hijab. The confrontation occurred in the airport’s waiting lounge as the woman searched for her husband. Ignoring Iran’s mandatory dress code requiring women to wear headscarves and loose-fitting attire, she shouted repeatedly, “What’s wrong with this?” while chasing the cleric. Masih Alinejad, an Iranian activist, praised the act, saying, “She turned oppression into resistance, shattering the myth of the untouchable turban.” The incident highlights growing defiance among Iranian women against gender apartheid. Iran’s regime enforces harsh penalties for defying hijab laws, including fines up to £12,500, flogging, and prison sentences of up to 15 years. Iran Woman Strips at University To Protest Against Hijab Restrictions, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Iranian Woman Defies Cleric in Bold Anti-Hijab Protest

📍Brave Iranian Woman Confronts A Mullah in Iran. ▶️ Mehrabad Airport: A woman without a hijab angrily grabs a mullah's turban and wraps it around her own head. It appears the mullah had previously argued with her. pic.twitter.com/MLssxAEauN — Navid Mohebbi نوید محبی (@navidmohebbi) January 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)