Tokyo, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot as he was addressing a crowd in Nara prefecture on Friday, state broadcaster NHK reported.

Citing Liberal Democratic Party sources, the NHK news report said they that Abe was shot in the chest and was taken to hospital. Shinzo Abe, Former Japan PM, Shot at in City of Nara: Reports.

Further details were awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2022 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).