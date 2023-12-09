Moscow, December 9: In a horrific incident of animal attack in Russia, a Siberian tiger allegedly killed a dog and later mauled its owner in Eastern Russia. The deceased was reportedly killed after he traced the tracks of the Siberian tiger that "attacked and dragged away" his dog. After encountering the big cat, the man was also fatally mauled to death.

According to a report in CBS News, the man was attacked and killed by the Siberian tiger in a forest in eastern Russia. Officials confirmed the news on Monday, December 4. Local authorities said that the victim's body was found with signs of an animal attack in the remote Khabarovsk territory. The deceased has not been identified yet. Tiger Attack in Russia: Big Cat Pounces on Woman Relieving Herself in Bushes, Saved by Daring Husband.

As per Amur Tiger Center, a Telegram channel, the Siberian tiger had previously attacked a dog owned by a resident of the Obor village. This prompted the owner to track the animal's footmarks, who then came across the big cat in the forest area. "Presumably, the animal regarded this as a threat and fatally attacked the man," officials said.

Reportedly, the deceased man was found dead near the remains of his dog. Soon after the incident, police officials began investigating the matter. The authorities will decide whether to remove the tiger from the wild depending on the outcome of the investigation. Russia: Brutal Tiger Fight Breaks Out at Kislovodsk State Circus After Two Tigresses Attack Each Other on Stage, Kids and Parents Left Horrified.

"We express our sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased," the tiger centre said. As per the Amur Tiger Center, Siberian tigers, also called "Amur tigers", are the "largest living cat on the planet".

