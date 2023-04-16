New Delhi, April 16: An Indian national died in Khartoum after being hit by a stray bullet in the violence-hit Sudanese capital city. The Indian embassy in Khartoum said the deceased, Albert Augestine, was working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan. Sudan Fighting: At Least 25 People Killed, 183 Injured in Clashes Between Paramilitary Group and Sudanese Army, Death Toll Likely To Rise (Watch Video).

"It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries," it tweeted.

The embassy said it is in touch with his family.