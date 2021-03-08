Damascus, March 8: As many as 18 people were killed and three others were injured after two landmines exploded in Syria's central Hama province, state news agency SANA reported.

The landmines ripped through two vehicles in the Salamiyah area on Sunday, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

The report noted that the landmines were leftovers by the terrorists who used to be present in the area. Afghan Military Discovers Car Bomb, Defuses 32 IEDs in Two Provinces.

The injured people are in critical condition and being treated in hospital, it added.

It is the latest landmine explosion incident to cause civilian causalities in the country.

On February 27, five people were killed and 13 others were wounded when a landmine tore through a vehicle in the Salamiyah area.

SANA said the terror groups planted mines in areas they had controlled ahead of their defeats.

