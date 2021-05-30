London, May 30: The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds on Saturday at Westminster Cathedral in London in a secret ceremony, according to reports. The couple have been living together in the Downing Street since 2019 when Johnson became the Prime Minister. They were engaged on Caribbean island of Mustique in December 2019 . This marks his third wedding. The UK PM had divorced Indian-origin lawyer-author Marina Wheeler last year. Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are Just Married! Daily Mail UK Shares Wedding News.

As per reports, even the senior officials of Johnson's office were not aware about it and all the guests were invited to the ceremony at the very last minute. The couple's one-year-old son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson reportedly also attended the marriage and two official witnesses were in attendance. According to the report by the Mail, Johnson's sibling's Rachel, Jo and Leo Johnson and his father Stanley are understood to have attended the ceremony. The Boris Johnson Affair: Jennifer Arcuri Claims She Had A Four-Year 'Intimate' Relationship With The UK Prime Minister.

The Sun quoted a source close of Symonds,"They are both absolutely thrilled. The whole thing has been conducted amid great secrecy and planned meticulously.It was just their secret and that made the day so special.”The news of their marriage comes just days after the couple had sent out save-the-date cards to guests telling them to keep Saturday, July 30, 2022 free for a marriage celebration.